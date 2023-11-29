Raw rating for 11/27/2023

The post-Survivor Series episode of Monday Night Raw with the return of Randy Orton and CM Punk drew 1,884,000 viewers, up 426,000 viewers from the prior week and the best number since August 7.

Raw started with 1,998,000 viewers for Orton’s return and commercial-free first hour, then dropped to 1,888,000 viewers in the second hour, and then wrapped up the night with 1,766,000 viewers for the third hour with CM Punk return’s promo in the last eight minutes of the show.

In the 18-49 demo, Raw did an average of 0.65, up a whopping 0.16 from the prior week and the best number since April 3. There are no hourly ratings or cable rankings as of press time.

