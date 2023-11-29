Rampage rating for 11/25/2023

Rampage on TNT, which aired in an unfamiliar Saturday at 7PM time slot, drew 264,000 viewers, down 16,000 viewers from the prior week. This has been the least-watched episode of Rampage ever. The show drew a 0.08 rating in 18-49, down 0.01 from the prior week.

(Ratings credit: SpoilerTV)

