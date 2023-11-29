Moxley on AEW needing to remember it’s identity, CM Punk’s WWE return

– Jon Moxley on AEW needing to remember it’s identity:

“I think it’s very important for us to always remember where this started in the first place, which was the need in the industry for an alternative. We should always be different.

We should always be thinking about what we can deliver that nobody else can. Otherwise, we’re just another wrestling company, of which there have been a million.”

– Moxley on CM Punk’s WWE Return…

“Well….You don’t want to know what I think. I didn’t see it,” Moxley said of Punk’s “I’m home” promo on WWE Monday Night Raw. “You do not want to know what I think (laughs).”

Source: Comicbook.com

