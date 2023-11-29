Mercedes Mone posts video training in the ring as return looms

Mercedes Mone has posted a video training in the ring and running the ropes, suggesting a return is close on the horizon. The title of the video is “The countdown begins.”

The former IWGP Women’s champion suffered a broken ankle in May while wrestling Willow Nightingale for the inaugural NJPW Strong Women’s championship and has not wrestled since.

In a video earlier this month, Mone said that she would be returning in 2024 with “some wrestling company” and is looking forward to stepping back in the ring.

Mone was at AEW All In at Wembley where she was a guest of the company. It’s expected that she will be returning to do some matches for NJPW/Stardom and her likely final destination is with AEW.

