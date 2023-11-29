Major program planned for CM Punk, Smackdown’s viewership, and Michael Bennett loves AEW

– According to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, WWE is planning a CM Punk and Roman Reigns feud in the future.

– Michael Bennett said the following on X….

“I f*cking love @AEW and what they’ve done for my family. Can I say that? Last time I expressed gratitude I got yelled at on this app.”

– WWE Smackdown, Friday on FS1:

789,000 viewers

P18-49 rating: 0.24

