Lawyers intends to appeal Tammy Sytch’s sentence for DUI manslaughter case conviction

Tammy Sytch was sentenced to 17 years in prison yesterday in her DUI manslaughter case, and a new report has some additional notes on the matter. As reported, the WWE alumna was sentenced on Monday in regard to her car crash back in April of 2022 which resulted in the death of 75 year-old Julian Lasseter. PWInsider reports that she is tentatively set to be transferred into the Florida State Prison system.

The report notes that Brutus Beefcake’s wife Melissa Leslie was listed on the schedule to testify on Sytch’s behalf but didn’t ultimately appear.

It was also noted that the site heard from many people in the industry who were not happy that Sytch referenced Chris Candido’s passing in her statement before sentencing. Sytch had said that Candido’s death was the start of her spiral downward, and people in the industry felt there were red flags in her behavior from well before that point.

It was also noted that some felt the expert who testified on her behalf to say that wrestling and “blows to the head” contributed to her behavior was a disingenuous statement as she rarely if ever wrestled, and most of those where in SMW where she was a manager and was never presented as a credible wrestler.

The report notes that her lawyers intend to file an appeal to get her sentencing reduced and have 30 days to do so.

Luck ran out for Tammy “Sunny” Sytch as the former WWE Diva was sentenced to 18 years in prison yesterday by Circuit Judge Karen A. Foxman after a two-hour hearing.

Sytch pleaded no contest to charges stemming from an accident on March 25, 2022 in Volusia County, Florida, where she killed 75-year-old Julian Lasseter following a car crash where she also tested positive for alcohol.

Sytch was sentenced to 10.5 years for driving with a suspended license and causing death or bodily injury, seven years to DUI manslaughter, and one year on other misdemeanor charges. She gets credit for 566 days that she already spent in prison.

When she gets out of prison, she will have eight years of probation.

The 50-year-old was present in the courtroom, sporting an orange jumpsuit and was cuffed. Speaking to the family of the deceased, the WWE Hall of Famer said she regrets everything that happened feels remorse deep inside her soul. She told the Lasseter family that she thinks about them every day and will change to make sure it never happens again.

“I feel that if I was given a chance to change to redeem myself and if I use my resources, my personal experiences, my history, and a little bit of the fame that I garnered a long time ago, I can be a true asset to the community by helping to educate our youth and adults about the dangers of drinking and driving, the dangers of not having your mental illness not properly treated, and the catastrophic events that can result from it,” Sytch said.

