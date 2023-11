Kamille has notified NWA that when her current contract expires in January 2024, she will not be renewing her NWA contract.

She made it plain to management that she will become a free agent and will be looking for employment elsewhere.

Kamille joined NWA in 2018 and won the NWA World Women’s Championship at NWA When Our Shadows Fall in 2021. She had an 813-day reign with the title, and Kenzie Paige dethroned her at NWA 75 Night Two.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email