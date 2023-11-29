Eight of 10 Iron Survivor Challenge competitors now set

Eight of the 10 Iron Survivor Challenge competitors have now been set after last night on NXT, two more advanced to the match.

Bron Breakker and Kelani Jordan won their matches against Eddie Thorpe and Kiana James respectively yesterday to earn their right to join the match at NXT Deadline.

Breakker joins Dijak, Trick Williams, and Josh Briggs, while Jordan joins Tiffany Stratton, Lash Legend, and Blair Davenport.

The last two competitors will be decided in two, last chance matches which will take place next week. The matches will feature the ones who lost their qualifying match with Carmelo Hayes, Joe Coffey, Tyler Bate, and Eddy Thorpe in the men’s match and Roxanne Perez, Thea Hail, Fallon Henley, and Kiana James in the women’s match.

NXT Deadline takes place on December 9 live from Bridgeport, Connecticut and airs on Peacock and WWE Network.

