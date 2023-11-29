AEW announces date and location for Revolution

Nov 29, 2023 - by staff

AEW has announced the date and location for AEW Revolution 2024, where Sting’s last match will take place.

Tony Schiavone, Sting, and Ric Flair announced on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite that the PPV will take place on March 3rd in Greensboro, North Carolina.

No opponent has yet to be announced for the Icon.

