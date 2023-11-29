AEW announces date and location for Revolution

AEW has announced the date and location for AEW Revolution 2024, where Sting’s last match will take place.

Tony Schiavone, Sting, and Ric Flair announced on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite that the PPV will take place on March 3rd in Greensboro, North Carolina.

No opponent has yet to be announced for the Icon.

1988 Ric Flair vs. Sting

2024 Sting has his final match@RicFlairNatrBoy & @Sting talk straight from the heart as on Sunday, March 3rd #AEWRevolution 2024 will be LIVE on PPV in Greensboro, NC at the @Gbocoliseum! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/IeayCnhUiZ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 30, 2023

