11/29/23 AEW Dynamite Coverage

The opening credits roll. Bryan Danielson, Excalibur, and Taz are on commentary from Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Match #1 – AEW Continental Classic Tournament – Gold League Match: Jay Lethal vs. Jon Moxley

They exchange headlock take downs, and then Lethal connects with a few quick shots. Lethal comes off the ropes, but Moxley drops him with a back elbow. Lethal comes back and takes Moxley down. Lethal applies the Figure Four, but they roll to the floor. Lethal backs Moxley into the ring apron, and then sends him into the barricade with a dive. Lethal taunts Moxley and goes for another dive, but Moxley counters with an elbow strikes and sends Lethal into the barricade with a dive of his own. Moxley gets Lethal back into the ring and delivers shots in the corner. Lethal escapes out and delivers shots to Moxley’s knee. Lethal drops Moxley with a dragon-screw leg-whip and stomps on his knee in the corner. Moxley comes back with rights and lefts, but Lethal delivers a knee-breaker and a back-drop suplex. Lethal works over Moxley’s knee and delivers an elbow drop from the top. Lethal goes for the cover, but Moxley kicks out. Lethal sends Moxley off the apron and into the barricade as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Moxley drops Lethal with a cutter. Moxley goes for a pile-driver, but Lethal backs him into the corner. Lethal puts Moxley up top and drops him with an avalanche dragon-screw. Moxley dodges a kick to his knee and delivers an elbow strike. They exchange shots now, and Lethal blocks the Death Rider and delivers the Lethal Combination. Lethal goes for the cover, but Moxley kicks out. Moxley comes back with an inside cradle for a two count, and then Lethal gets a roll-up for a two count of his own. Moxley goes for a rear choke, but Lethal gets his shoulders down for a two count. Lethal applies the Figure Four, but Moxley makes it to the ropes. Lethal goes for the Lethal Injection, but Moxley collapses down. Lethal goes after him, but Moxley delivers the Paradigm Shift. Moxley follows with the King Kong Lariat and a pile-driver for a two count. Moxley applies a rear choke and Lethal taps out.

Winner: Jon Moxley

A promo from Eddie Kingston after his match against Brody King on Collision airs. Kingston says Tony Khan didn’t put any scrubs in the tournament and maybe he came in too arrogant. Kingston says he has Danielson next and he is behind the eight ball. Kingston says he is humble in victory and humble in defeat, and he will be ready for Danielson.

Tony Schiavone announces that AEW Revolution, the event which will feature Sting’s final match, will be held on Sunday, March 3, 2024 in Greensboro, North Carolina. Schiavone then interviews Sting and Ric Flair. Sting talks about the World title match against Flair in Greensboro in 1988 and says it was a big deal to be in the ring with Flair. Sting says Flair put him on the map, and then Flair says the words cannot be spoken as to what is going to happen in Greensboro. Flair says he did not make Sting, because Sting made himself. Flair says he is lucky to be here with Sting and Schiavone and is honored to be by Sting’s side.

Match #2 – AEW Continental Classic Tournament – Gold League Match: Mark Briscoe vs. Rush

They exchange shots and Briscoe takes Rush to the corner. Briscoe chops Rush down and chokes him with his boot. Rush turns it around and does the same to Briscoe. Rush throws Briscoe down and kicks him in the back, but Briscoe sends him to the outside. They exchange shots on the outside, and then Rush slams Briscoe into the barricade a few times. Rush breaks the count and comes back out, but Briscoe drops him back-first onto the barricade. Briscoe delivers an elbow drop from the apron and gets back into the ring. Rush rolls back in and they exchange chops again and Briscoe drops Rush in the ring as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Rush has Briscoe in a submission on the mat. Briscoe makes it to the ropes and they exchange chops again. Briscoe drops Rush with an exploder suplex, but Rush comes back with a belly-to-belly suplex into the corner. Rush charges, but Briscoe drops him with a Spear for a two count. Briscoe drops Rush with a neck-breaker and goes for the cover, but Rush kicks out at two. Rush comes back with a few back elbows, but Briscoe delivers an enzuigiri. They go to the apron and exchange chops, and then Briscoe kicks Rush in the head. Briscoe charges, but Rush suplexes him to the floor. Rush gets Briscoe back to the ring, but Briscoe takes advantage. Briscoe knocks Rush down to the mat and delivers the Froggy Bow. Briscoe goes for the cover, but Rush kicks out. Briscoe goes for the Jay Driller, but Rush shoves him away and then suplexes him into the corner. Rush delivers a running elbow strike in the corner, and then follows with Bull’s Horns for the pin fall.

Winner: Rush

RJ City interviews Toni Storm and asks how her championship celebration went. She says they partied late into the night and now has a touch of gout. City says she is defending the title next week and asks if she will be ready. Storm says she will be ready, and then asks City to take off her shoes so she can rest.

MJF makes his way to the ring. MJF says he will defend the AEW World Championship against Samoa Joe at Worlds End. MJF says he doesn’t like Joe as a person, but he does respect him as a professional. MJF says everyone knew Joe was the baddest man walking the earth when he was in TNA, but he wasn’t given the same opportunity in WWE. MJF says Joe broke the mold and proved alternatives matter. MJF says Joe paved the road that allows him to stand in front of the crowd today, and thanks him for it.

MJF says, however, that he has also paved his own road and has helped build AEW brick by brick. MJF lists some of the guys who he has beaten, and then says the only one he considers himself lucky to have survived is Joe. MJF says Worlds End is not about Joe’s legacy, but it is about his. MJF says if Joe wants to take what is his at Worlds End, he is going to have to put him down.

The lights go out, and then a strobe light flashes around in the ring. The masked guys get into the ring and take MJF down, but Joe runs out and makes the save. A message appears on the screen asking MJF and Joe if they will “meet the unknown” in a tag team match, and then asks MJF if he is a hero. MJF says he is going to take out all of the masked men one by one, and then says he is going to unmask the man who took his Devil mask. MJF agrees to the tag match and leaves the ring as Joe looks on.

Match #3 – Singles Match: AR Fox vs. Wardlow

Fox kicks Wardlow in the head during his entrance, and then drops him with a couple of dives over the top rope. Wardlow comes back with a shot and puts Fox on the apron, but Fox comes back with a shot of his own. Fox goes for a moonsault press, but Wardlow catches him and slams him down on the apron. Wardlow brings Fox into the ring and the bell rings. Wardlow throws Fox across the ring and Fox goes back to the floor. Wardlow follows and clubs him across the back. Wardlow throws Fox back into the ring and goes for a press slam, but Fox escapes and sends Wardlow face-first into the turnbuckle. Fox hits a 450 splash and goes for the cover, but Wardlow kicks out at one. Fox delivers a few kicks to Wardlow’s face, but Wardlow drops him with a chokeslam and a clothesline. Wardlow delivers the Powerbomb Symphony with two powerbombs, and then connects with a senton. Wardlow delivers a jack-knife power bomb and the referee calls for the bell.

Winner via referee stoppage: Wardlow

Match #4 – Trios Tag Team Match: Action Andretti and Top Flight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin) vs. Brother Zay and The Hardys (Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy)

Andretti and Matt start the match. Matt applies a side-headlock, but Andretti comes back with a dropkick. Andretti gets a roll-up for a two count, but Matt comes back with a hip-toss. Jeff tags in and The Hardys double-team Andretti. Jeff goes for the cover, but Andretti kicks out. Jeff applies a hammer-lock, but Andretti turns it into one of his own. Andretti trips Jeff up and they stare each other down. Darius and Zay tag in. Zay applies a side-headlock and drops Darius down. Darius comes back with an arm-drag and follows with a dropkick. Dante tags in and delivers a corner clothesline. Dante comes over the top with a senton and tags Darius back in. Andretti delivers a double stomp to Zay after he tags in as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Matt delivers a few right hands to Andretti. Matt catapults Andretti into the middle ripe and Jeff tags in and delivers a leg drop. Jeff delivers a dropkick to Andretti’s back and goes for the cover, but Andretti kicks out. Matt tags in and he and Jeff double-team Andretti in the corner. Andretti comes back with right hands to Matt, but Matt drops him with a Side Effect. Matt goes for the cover, but Andretti kicks out. Matt goes for the Twist of Fate, but Andretti gets free and delivers a few kicks, a knee lift, and an enzuigiri to Matt. Dante and Zay tag in and Dante delivers a few elbow strikes. Dante delivers an eznuigiri and dodges a shot from Jeff. Dante slams Zay down and goes for the cover, but Matt breaks it up. Darius slams Matt down and Zay gets a two count on a roll-up. Zay drops Dante with a clothesline, and then Jeff comes in with shots to Andretti and Darius.

Jeff splashes Dante in the corner, and then The Hardys put Dante on their shoulders. Zay delivers a dropkick from the ropes and goes for the cover, but Dante kicks out. The Hardys put Top Flight against the barricade, but Darius drops Jeff with a flying elbow. Dante drops Matt with a moonsault from the barricade, and then Andretti and Top Flight triple-team Zay in the ring. Dante drops Zay with a German suplex and gets the pin fall.

Winners: Action Andretti and Top Flight

