WWE NXT Results 11/28/23

WWE NXT returns at 8/7c tonight on the USA Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.

Wes Lee vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Bronson Reed vs. Cameron Grimes in a Fatal-4-Way North American title eliminator, Bron Breakker vs. Eddy Thorpe & Kelani Jordan vs. Kiana James in Iron Survivor Challenge qualifying matches, Ilja Dragunov vs. Nathan Frazer, as well as The Family vs. Humberto Carrillo & Angel Garza for the NXT Tag-Team titles.

Featured below are complete WWE NXT results from Tuesday, November 28, 2023. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on the USA Network.

WWE NXT RESULTS (11/28/2023)

The John Cena-narrated “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature airs and then we head inside the CWC where the camera pans the crowd as Vic Joseph and Booker T welcome us to the show.

NXT World Tag-Team Championships

The Family (C) vs. Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo

We head to the ring for our opening contest, which will feature the NXT World Tag-Team Championships on-the-line, as The Family duo of Tony D’Angelo and Stacks take on Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo after being attacked by them last week.

Garza and Carrillo make their way out and are already ambushed from behind by the champs. D’Angelo and Stacks beat Garza and Carrillo down to ringside and hit a big double-team spot. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Stacks works over Garza in the corner.

Stacks takes back over and tags in D’Angelo, who picks up where he left off, taking it to the challengers and dominating on offense with ease here in the early goings. Stacks tags back in and Garza and Carrillo take over. They isolate Stacks in their half of the ring and utilize frequent tags to keep a fresh man on him at all times.

Now we see Garza and Carrillo with Stacks on the top-rope. They hit a double-team spot to bring him down the hard way. They stay on the ropes taunting the booing crowd as we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as this opening title tilt continues.

When we return, we see Garza and Carrillo dominating the action. Garza hits a missile drop kick, but moments later, D’Angelo and Stacks take over. D’Angelo launches Stacks onto one of the challengers at ringside and he covers the other in the ring after their Bada Bing Bada Boom finisher for the win.

Winners and STILL NXT World Tag-Team Champions: The Family

Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match

Kelani Jordan vs. Kiana James

The “earlier today” social media exclusive segment that saw Ilja Dragunov and Nathan Frazer trade words in a tense backstage segment airs. After that, we see Jerry “The King” Lawler’s video announcing the final two Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying matches for tonight.

Back inside the CWC, the theme for the first competitor in our women’s Iron Survivor Challenge qualifying match makes her way out and heads to the ring as we settle into a quick pre-match commercial break.

When we return, we see our first of three video packages telling the NXT North American Championship back-history for three of Wes Lee’s challengers in tonight’s Fatal-4-Way title eliminator, which features him taking on three former North American title-holders. The first one to air is on Johnny Gargano.

Now we return inside the CWC backstage where we see Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen backstage with Fallon Henley talking about the Iron Survivor Challenge and how Briggs qualified. Up comes Lexis King taking credit for Briggs’ win. He gives Briggs props and Henley, but then stirs the pot by saying no one put Jensen in a qualifier.

Briggs speaks up and tells King he and his beard can take centerstage tonight. It’s gonna be Brooks Jensen taking him on. King says it sounds like a party and walks off. We see social media footage of Nikita Lyons hitting a heavy bag and then she is shown in a cameo appearance in the crowd as Vic Joseph says she is nearing her return.

The theme for Kiana James hits and out she comes with her trademark bag in-hand as the fans boo. She makes her way down to the ring for the final women’s Iron Survivor Challenge qualifying match ahead of NXT Deadline 2023 next month. The bell sounds and off we go with this one.

We see Jordan faring well early on, but James starts cutting some corners, such as pulling Jordan’s hair behind the referee’s back. This leads to James taking over on offense. Jordan hits a big counter after several minutes on the defensive and she knocks James out to the floor. She follows her out to continue the attack.

Back in the ring, James takes back over. She knocks Jordan out to the floor on the opposite side of the ringside area and then hoists Jordan up and dumps her on the commentary desk. On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as this Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifier continues.

Soon after we return, we see Roxanne Perez gain a measure of revenge on Kiana James as she distracts her by coming out and ringing the ring bell. When James is distracted by this, Jordan blasts her with a big kick for the win. With the win, Jordan qualifies for the Women’s Iron Survior Challenge.

Winner and QUALIFYING for Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge: Kelani Jordan

Alpha Academy Challenges The Meta-Four For Next Week

We head backstage and we see Alpha Academy standing by. They all talk into the camera and send a message to Noam Dar and The Meta-Four. They ultimately challenge them to a six-person mixed tag-team match for next week’s show. They want their answer by the end of the night. We head to another commercial break.

Andre Chase Addresses Chase U Being Under Investigation

When we return we see NXT Anonymous footage that appears to link Lexis King to the mystery attack of Trick Williams. Booker T grills Vic Joseph about blaming Carmelo Hayes when it wraps up.

Now we shoot to Andre Chase, who is at a podium with Duke Hudson, Thea Hail and Jacy Jane. Chase addresses the “media” in attendance at this “press conference” to address the “controversy” surrounding Chase U being under investigation.

Chase says there has been gambling and misuse of university funds. He says as head of Chase U he takes full responsibility for the difficulties that he has put Chase U through. He says he will work hard to pay off the debts and restore Chase U to what it was. That’s all he can share for now.

He opens up the floor to questions. He is asked about how much he owes. He won’t say the amount but says it’s significant. He is asked about the gambling but he won’t answer that either. He is asked if there is something he wants to say to the student body. He says if it isn’t resolved soon, everything they have done to build up the student body at Chase U will be ruined. No further questions.

Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match

Bron Breakker vs. Eddy Thorpe

Back inside the CWC, Bron Breakker’s theme hits and out comes the former multiple-time NXT World Champion for our final men’s qualifying match for the Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline 2023. He settles in the ring to a ton of boos and then his entrance tune fades down.

Now the theme for his opponent hits and out comes former NXT Underground bad ass Eddy Thorpe. He makes his way to the ring to a pretty good reaction. Thorpe’s ribs are heavily taped after the three-on-one beatdown he endured last week on the show.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

