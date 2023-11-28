WWE NXT Matches, Segment Set For Next Week
Several matches have been announced for next week’s WWE NXT show.
During this week’s episode, multiple bouts were made official for next week’s NXT Deadline 2023 “go-home” episode of the weekly two-hour NXT on USA Network program.
On tap for next week’s show are the Men’s & Women’s “Last Chance” qualifiers for the Iron Survivor Challenge, Alpha Academy will take on Noam Dar & The Meta-Four in mixed tag action, as well as Ilja Dragunov and Baron Corbin going face-to-face.
Make sure to join us here every Tuesday night at 8/7c for live WWE NXT results coverage from Orlando, FL.