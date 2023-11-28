WWE hopeful no longer with the company

Giovanna Eburneo, who signed with WWE in 2022 & made some NXT appearances in that year, has made a video talking about “her truth” on why she’s no longer with WWE.

Some of the many daunting notes from the 26 minute video:

– Arrived in Orlando & it went downhill. Says she experienced a shooting in a mall — “I was in a restroom with six women, terrified, hearing shots, praying to God. I messaged the company, people who manage it telling them where I was, that I was in a restroom with girls who didn’t speak my language as I only spoke Portuguese & didn’t speak English. Arrived without understanding anything.”

– Says her dreams of being rich in Brazil started to go away as living in Orlando was expensive.

– Says she didn’t want to drive alone as it wasn’t safe. Tried making friends but hard due to language barrier.

– Fell during training all while being unable to recall hitting her head, only her back, felt a blackout in her head. Felt a thump in her head next day. Company claimed she had a concussion after contacting them in worry. Demanded a medical exam. No one went with her to the exam. Exam showed nothing, felt better after a week.

– People didn’t want to help or give her a ride, even those who spoke her language didn’t help.

– Started experiencing panic & anxiety due to being unwell.

– Found an unknown AirTag tracker in her suitcase, connected to her phone. Was crying in worry that someone was following her. And still is waiting for answers from an Orlando police report.

– Thought someone was entering her apartment & drugging her because the water tasted different & her hair was falling out.

