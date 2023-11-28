WWE Bash In Berlin pre-sale kicks off

The Bash In Berlin pre-sale begins this morning at 10AM local time at Ticketmaster.de and demand is expected to be huge.

Tickets for the premium live event will be combined with the recently announced Smackdown also from the same arena, with the shows happening back-to-back in Friday, August 30 and Saturday, August 31.

You will need a pre-sale code which WWE is sending before tickets hit the market to be eligible to purchase any tickets today.

General public on-sale for Smackdown and Bash In Berlin will be available on Thursday, November 30, at 10AM CET also at www.ticketmaster.de.

To maximize ticket sales, there will be no stage and an entrance way similar to that used for Survivor Series this past weekend. Every single seat inside the Mercedes-Benz Arena will be available for sale except those which are kept for production.

