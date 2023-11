“The swelling is down on his hip, but the pain is not down, he’s hurting on the hip. Obviously the shoulder is I guess the more serious of the two (injuries).

He’s not gonna have surgery. (but he will have) rehab and stem cell treatment.

It’s a pretty big tear, he had this exact tear before the Jungle Boy PPV match, the on where they really killed it. He had the same tear, but this tear is worse than that one. So it’s a pretty big tear.”

Source: Wrestling Observer

