Survivor Series 2023 smashes all records in the event’s 37-year history

WWE announced in a press release that Survivor Series has broken records for viewership, gate and merchandise sales.

The show, from Rosemont’s Allstate Arena, had the highest viewership, largest gate and best merchandise sales in the event’s 37-year history.

Viewership for Survivor Series was up 44% versus the previous record set in 2022. With 17,138 in attendance, the event broke the previous Survivor Series gate record set in Brooklyn in 2021.

In partnership with Fanatics, Survivor Series broke the premium live event’s all-time merchandise record. Sponsorship revenue was up 24% versus 2022.

In addition, the surprise return of CM Punk after nearly a decade away from WWE further drove massive digital engagement. Punk’s comeback moment has more than 71 million views across all platforms, making it the most social post in company history.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

