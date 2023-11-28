Source: Bryan Danielson was on AEW’s “discipline committee” regarding CM Punk

When AEW President Tony Khan discussed CM Punk being fired from AEW, he mentioned that he spoke with a “discipline committee” prior to making his final decision. Fightful Select reported that there was a three-person committee including AEW General Counsel Chris Peck and Bryan Danielson along with an outside attorney. Fightful noted the following regarding Danielson’s role…

“When asking sources on the AEW roster about his inclusion, one called him an ‘appropriate moral compass who exemplifies objectivity’ and said that he effectively headed up and was the face of the disciplinary committee. Danielson was said to have spoken to the roster when addressing them about Punk’s termination, and noted that the decision was a particularly hard one. He cited the positives that CM Punk brought and his longstanding friendship with Punk, but said that it was the decision that had to be made.”

Earlier this year, Khan revealed that he wanted Danielson to book AEW shows if something ever happened to him.

On Monday night, Danielson wrote the following via Twitter/X…

My dad always told me, “The right thing is often the hardest thing to do.”

It won’t always make the most money.

It won’t always be the most popular.

But it’s still the right thing.#AEW ❤️ — Bryan Danielson (@bryandanielson) November 27, 2023

