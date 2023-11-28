RVD comments on friction with Triple H

Rob Van Dam recently talked about a wide range of topics on his 1 Of a Kind podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed where his heat with Triple H stemmed from.

“I was asked about this like a year or two ago. Otherwise, I would have forgotten because it’s a really faint memory. And this would have been before 2004. I think it was Hunter who asked or offered. I think he pulled me aside and offered to help me with my promos and I think I was insulted by that. My ego competitiveness made me feel like he was saying I couldn’t talk, you know, and I was like, ‘I don’t want to talk like him,’ you know? ‘He just doesn’t get me.’ And I think I felt, you know, more like that and that probably, you know, a very good chance could have led to some of the long term, long term heat that I had while I was there, possibly looking back at it.”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

