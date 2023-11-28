NXT Vengeance Day date and location, Jessica McKay’s nude pregnant pix, Drew McIntyre on online reports

– WWE announced NXT Vengeance Day will be in Clarksville, TN on February 4.

– During WWE’s recent live event in Peoria, Illionis, Drew McIntyre cut a promo in which he referenced reports of his storming out of Allstate Arena. He said “If you watched the show, you know why. I didn’t win the world title match recently. WarGames last night, stupid team lost the match for me. You’ve heard things probably on the internet. Not in a great place, but there’s one thing that can turn this frown upside down, that can change things for me. It’s getting that world title. I don’t think of anywhere better than for Big D to finally win his first world title in front of live fans than right here in Peoria, Illinois.”

– Jessica McKay posted…

