Nikki Cross reacts to R-Truth’s WWE return

This past Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series featured several returns, including R-Truth, who was out for around a year due to injury. In a post on Twitter, Nikki Cross reacted to the news and realized she might have to explain what happened to the 24/7 belt. Cross won the belt on November 7 of last year, six days after 53-time champion Truth suffered a torn quad. She then promptly threw it away and it hasn’t been seen since.

She wrote: “I’m so happy @RonKillings is back. I do feel like I got some explaining to do though.”

I’m so happy @RonKillings is back ☺️☺️😊😊 I do feel like I got some explaining to do though 😅 🗑️ pic.twitter.com/l6TmM3BIz9 — Nicola Glencross (@WWENikkiCross) November 27, 2023

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

