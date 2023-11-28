Jon Moxley on rain-checking his “vacation”

“I don’t even think I was going to go anywhere. I don’t know, maybe at some point [I’ll take time off]. I guess I feel that there’s always something to do. Oh, we need a main event. Oh, we got this Continental Classic. There’s always something around the corner.”

On stepping up as a top guy when necessitated: “Scramble to the f–king jets and get Moxley in the air. Oh f–k, we don’t have a main event. You’ve got to make people care about this and make this a main event in a week. I just pull main events out of my ass when I’m in those situations.”

Source: Comicbook.com

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

