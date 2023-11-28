Dynamite rating for 11/22/2023

Dynamite on Thanksgiving Eve last Wednesday pulled in 845,000 viewers, up 22,000 viewers from the previous week and the best number since October 17. The show saw the start of the Continental Classic tournament. In the 18-49 demo, Dynamite did a 0.26, down 0.02 from the prior week and the lowest in a month.

(Ratings credit: SpoilerTV)

Click here for the 2023 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

(Follow GERWECK.NET on Twitter @gerweck or e-mail myself, Steve Gerweck with any news, updates, and/or corrections. Feel free to visit our T-shirt store via Pro Wrestling Tees)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

