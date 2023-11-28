CM Punk returns to headline Raw with a live mic!

CM Punk made his long-awaited return to Monday Night Raw yesterday and headlined the show with a live mic and an in-ring promo.

A much subdued man from his AEW days, Punk said that an American Dream once told him that when you speak from the heart, you can’t go wrong because when you do that, it’s the truth.

Punk said the truth is that he’s now home.

“This is where I belong, this is home and I’ve been gone for 10 years and for over 10 years you never forgot me even when I wanted to forget me,” Punk continued.

The former two-time AEW champion continued to say that he wished he never had to leave but once upon a time, a wise man once told him that in order to get everything he wanted out of this place, he had to leave and come back.

“I hate to say that wise man was right,” he said and now he’s back to get everything he wants.

Punk mentioned that he’s had a lot of smiles, love, and hugs and it felt like a family reunion and while the majority were happy to see him back, some of them did not because they are afraid of the truth.

After dropping the mic, Punk looked at the camera and said, “I’m back. I’m not here to make friends, I’m here to make money.”

