Bryan Danielson on his love for AEW

Bryan Danielson is the latest AEW talent to post about his love for the company.

The American Dragon joins Mike Bennett and Anthony Henry, who also surprisingly tweeted about their love for AEW earlier today. Danielson writes a short passage that reads:

My dad always told me, “The right thing is often the hardest thing to do.”

It won’t always make the most money.

It won’t always be the most popular.

But it’s still the right thing.

Danielson has been one of the backbones of AEW ever since he signed in 2021. Aside from his wrestling duties he has also helped with backstage booking and is said to have a lot of influence with Tony Khan. The former world champion is currently competing in AEW’s first-ever Continental Classic tournament.

