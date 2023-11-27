WWE Raw preview for tonight

Nov 27, 2023 - by James Walsh

WWE will present a new episode of RAW tonight on the USA Network, featuring the return of CM Punk and more. It will be Punk’s first appearance on the program in over nine years. The lineup includes:

* Tag Team Turmoil For Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The New Day vs. Alpha Academy vs. DIY vs. The Creed Brothers vs. Indus Sher vs. Imperium

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Chelsea Green & Pipen Niven (c) vs. Tegan Nox & Natalya

* Ivar vs. Bronson Reed

* CM Punk returns

* Randy Orton returns

