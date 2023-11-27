Update on tonight’s WWE Raw

BREAKING NEWS: The first hour of Raw is commercial free per Raw General Manager Adam Pierce’s official X account!! Don’t miss the first Raw since 2014 featuring the Best in the World CM Punk!

Forget Raw after Mania, tonight’s Raw is probably the most important one in a very long time as CM Punk returns to the show following his appearance at the Survivor Series this past Saturday.

Punk has not appeared on Raw since January 2014 and with a live mic in hand, no one can predict what will come out of his mouth!

To mark the occasion, the first hour of Raw will also be commercial free!

CM Punk is not the only one returning on Raw as Randy Orton is also scheduled to be on the broadcast tonight, his first in 18 months.

Three matches have been announced for the broadcast as well, with Bronson Reed vs Ivar, Tegan Nox and Natalya vs Chelsea Green and Piper Niven for the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles, and a Tag Team Turmoil match between six tag teams where the winners become the number one contenders for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles. Joining the match will be The New Day, Alpha Academy, The Creed Brothers, DIY, Imperium, and Indus Sher.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

