Tony Khan asked about CM Punk’s WWE appearance

AEW terminated the contract of CM Punk following his backstage altercation with Jack Perry at the All In PPV event which opened the door for Punk to make a WWE return at the 2023 Survivor Series PLE. While appearing on BBC West Midlands to promote All In 2024, AEW President Tony Khan was asked if he was surprised about Punk’s appearance and here was his response…

“Can’t talk about that, nor do I think it’s the time or the place. I appreciate you asking and I’m very excited about AEW All In at Wembley Stadium. Not to dodge or duck your question, it’s just something I can’t legally talk about.”

Khan has not publicly commented online about Punk’s return but fans have been trolling/spamming his social media posts with Punk comments and memes.

I had the chance to chat to #AEW owner Tony Khan about #AEWAllIn 2024 at Wembley Stadium ahead of tickets going on sale this week. I’ll post the full interview tomorrow but we covered lots of topics, including Sting, Will Ospreay, Fulham FC and I had to ask about #CMPunk… pic.twitter.com/1k2Jd5k5qh — Steve Hermon (@SteveHermon) November 26, 2023

(quote courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

