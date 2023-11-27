Source: Taylor Swift, Wembly Stadium, and AEW worked together

Taylor Swift, Wembly Stadium and AEW worked together to ensure Taylor Swift could have another show at Wembly during August 2024, reports the Daily Mail.

‘So basically, they came to us and said it would help us out a lot if you could load in your show faster because we’d have the opportunity to have more Taylor Swift shows, and could you guys do that? And we said, well, it’ll be costly and very challenging, and we really would like to help you out. And so yeah, I will.

‘And I think there’s so many great Taylor Swift fans and Wembley’s been great to us. We have a great relationship and it’s going to cost more, and we will double our efforts and hopefully score points with a lot of great fans and a great community of Taylor Swift fans.

So, if we can make more Taylor Swift shows in London possible by speeding up our load-in and I pay a little bit extra to do so, but we still have a great event at Wembley. Everybody wins. And I’m not going to get crushed or killed in the process, so I’m fine with that. And I think a little bit of extra money and a little bit of extra human power getting the show put on, it’s worth it.’

Khan also joked that he was hoping the favor would bring AEW ‘good karma’ – making reference to Swift’s hit song.

He added: ‘From a logistical standpoint, that’ll be a little bit of a different challenge. We won’t have as much time to set up as we did, but I’m also happy to accommodate that because I think that’s going to be good karma for us.

‘And then in addition to that, I believe that, yeah, I do think it’s going to be good karma. And I also think really to bring in a star like Will Ospreay ahead of tickets going on sale in London and to be able to bring one of England’s greatest wrestlers of my lifetime, and somebody that the British wrestling fans are going to be so happy to see and fans all over the world want to come see.

‘I think that’s really big, and we just have so many exciting things happening.’

