Live video: Tammy “Sunny” Sytch being sentenced in DUI manslaughter case

As previously noted, WWE Hall of Famer Tammy “Sunny” Sytch was charged with numerous crimes from her March 2022 car accident including DUI manslaughter in connection with the death of 75-year old Julian L. Lasseter. Florida State Attorney RJ Larizza declared Sytch to be “a danger to society.”

Sytch’s sentencing took place today in Volusia County, Florida. Defense and prosecutors brought in expert witnesses to argue how Sytch should be sentenced with her history of mental health and substance abuse issues being discussed.

