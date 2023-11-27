CM Punk return video now at over 40 million views
The CM Punk return video has now reached over 40 million views since it was uploaded on Saturday night on WWE’s social media properties.
The video on Twitter now has a count of 28 million, followed by 9 million on TikTok, and 4 million on YouTube. It’s one of the most-viewed WWE video of all time and probably a record breaker in terms of that amount of views in such a short period of time.
Punk made a surprise return following the conclusion of the Survivor Series: WarGames main event on Saturday night, coming out after the copyright credits showed up on screen to a monstrous pop from the Chicago crowd.
Happy Punk Day, everyone!❌
Enjoy the return of CM Punk with the reaction from the German WWE commentators🔥 pic.twitter.com/zUXPms9fJl
— AJ Mania (@AjMania01) November 27, 2023