Triple H on CM Punk’s WWE return: “It’s where he belongs”

Triple H shed some light on CM Punk’s surprise WWE return at Survivor Series 2023 at AllState Arena in Rosemont, Ill. on Saturday night during the post-show press conference.

“This was one of those lightning in a bottle moments that came together very quickly, but we are incredibly excited about it,” he said. “It’s been a long time and in some ways has been a long time coming. You can say this about CM Punk — love him, hate him, positive, negative, whatever you want to say, people talk about him. All the time. He is a magnent for that. He is a conversation-starter, and it’s tough to look past that, and for me, if our fans want it, if the WWE Universe is excited to have it, then, let’s go, and we’ll figure out the rest of it from there. This came together super quick which is, I’m sure, why it stayed very tight.”

He continued, “There was a lot of speculation but at that point it was nothing but speculation for most of the time. It didn’t really come to fruition until everybody stopped thinking it was gonna happen, then all of a sudden it was happening. But I’m extremely excited. A lot of time has gone by, almost ten years, and if you are the same person you were ten years ago ten years later, you’ve messed up. Everybody grows and everybody changes. I’m a different person. He’s a different person. This is a different company. We’re all on the same even starting ground, so what’s next for CM Punk, well, that’ll be interesting, won’t it? I’m interested to see what that is myself. I know whatever it is it’ll be talked about and it’ll be exciting and it’ll be a thrill ride for the WWE Universe no matter what it is. I’m thrilled and we’re all thrilled to have him home back in WWE. It’s where he belongs.”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

