Video: Seth Rollins references CM Punk at WWE house show

Seth Rollins referencing CM Punk At tonight’s WWE Live Event in Peoria, Illinois

“I’m not going to waste any more breath on anyone who has been gone for eight years, has done nothing but try to tear this place down. I want to use my breath to talk about the people who worked to make WWE the hottest ticket in town.”

"I'm not gonna waste any more breath on somebody who's been gone for 8 years and has done nothing but try to tear this place down" Seth Rollins addresses CM Punk's return at tonight's WWE live event. (via @BuiClub)pic.twitter.com/mHrWFf2Vjq — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) November 27, 2023

