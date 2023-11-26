Video: Seth Rollins references CM Punk at WWE house show

Nov 26, 2023 - by staff

Seth Rollins referencing CM Punk At tonight’s WWE Live Event in Peoria, Illinois

“I’m not going to waste any more breath on anyone who has been gone for eight years, has done nothing but try to tear this place down. I want to use my breath to talk about the people who worked to make WWE the hottest ticket in town.”

One Response

  1. Kevin H says:
    November 27, 2023 at 12:42 am

    It’s a work but it’s a damn good work . That’s the storyline for them right there . Perfection if they let both guys do their thing .

