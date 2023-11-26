Randy Orton returns at Survivor Series after 18-month absence

A show-long angle about the whereabouts of Randy Orton played throughout the Survivor Series last night.

But despite not coming out with the rest of his team and stay in a cage for 30 minutes until his time was up to get in WarGames, the Viper did eventually show up, albeit a few minutes later than anticipated.

After everyone was in the ring and the faces were down, Rhea Ripley came running down the aisle with Priest’s Money In The Bank briefcase. As Priest was about to cash in, Randy Orton’s theme song kicked in to a thunderous pop from the crowd.

Orton walked down, entered the cage, and began laying the smackdown on Judgment Day while looking like he never missed a beat despite being out for 18 months.

The former champion also had one of the highlights of the night, doing an RKO on a free-falling JD McDonagh who was thrown from the top of the cage by Sami Zayn and Seth Rollins.

His return might have been overshadowed by another return, that of CM Punk, but by the looks of it, a healthy-looking Orton is back for good!

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

