Punk and Orton added to Raw tomorrow

Monday Night Raw tomorrow is set to be a banger as both the returning CM Punk and Randy Orton have been added to the show live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Both stars returned at the Survivor Series last night, Punk after an almost 10-year absence and

Orton after 18 months out due to a serious back injury.

Punk has not been on Monday Night Raw since the episode before the 2014 Royal Rumble. Tickets for the show are available from Ticketmaster.com starting from just $34.50. Over 9,000 tickets have already been sold for this show and it will receive a major boost with the addition of both Punk and Orton.

