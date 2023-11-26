Kurt Angle to have surgery in 2024, Renee Paquette on possibly doing reality TV again

– Kurt Angle getting neck surgery in 2024

“I’m having neck surgery. The beginning of next year, they’re gonna put in artificial disc replacements. It’s gonna help [my hands] because I can’t really grab things. Things always slip out of my hands and fall. I have horrible motor skills.

They said it because of my arms, because they atrophied [wasted away] three inches each. I don’t have any muscle here [between my thumb and my fingers].”

– Renee Paquette talks a potential return to reality television.

The AEW interviewer spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Women’s Wrestling Talk. When Paquette’s stint on Total Divas was brought up she would be asked about possibly doing some type of reality television again. This was her response.

My experience with it, I think was like, I feel like I look back on it…so far removed from it being like, Wow, what a cool experience that I was given to do. But I think sort of in that world of being in reality television, on the road, having my boyfriend at the time, who was very resistant to doing it, trying to get him involved doing it trying to figure out like, what are my storylines on the show, I don’t really have much like drama, I’m not wrestling. I was trying to figure out who I was on the show. And that I think that was like a little bit of a hurdle for me. And listen, there’s an art to doing reality television, we see people that are great at it, and we see people that are not so great at it. And yeah, I mean, I don’t think that I was so great at it. I think in another world though and I think with the experience that I had doing that that I could be more open to it now. Given you know just yet what I know about it and who I am as a person now I think is a little bit different. Um, so yeah, I’m always open to kind of everything. So I would never say never. But yeah, it really was a cool experience.

