Impact Wrestling made a major play to land CM Punk

Impact Wrestling had made a major money offer to CM Punk which he was mulling over, reports PWInsider.

Impact sources felt they were very close to scoring Punk and, hoped he would even be at Bound for Glory as part of the unveiling of the return of TNA.

While the company had hoped Punk would come in there full-time, they realized the reality of the situation involving WWE and how much money could be made.

