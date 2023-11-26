Eric Bischoff on using Judy Bagwell on TV, The Ultimate Warrior’s WCW run

Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast. Here are the highlights:

On Judy Bagwell:

“She was a character. I don’t know that I was really super excited about it, but it made sense for Buff. It made sense in the story. He [Buff Bagwell] was kind of positioned as a mama’s boy, and giving her some camera time to enhance his character wasn’t against it.”

On The Ultimate Warrior’s WCW run coming to an end in 1998:

“I mean, look, his contract is coming to an end. There was no conversation about renewing him. And once again, Dave Meltzer, the publisher of bullshit and lies, documented, by the way. I don’t know where that came from. It’s just a figment of Dave’s imagination. Or he had to figure out a way to fill up that 10,000 words. Dirt sheet of his, but not true. Nothing remotely true. Not a hint of it. Not even that grain of salt that is sometimes used to build a foundation of lies and misinformation that didn’t even exist. It’s just really weird that he would come up with that one. But yeah, it wasn’t true at all.”

