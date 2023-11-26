Video: Drew McIntyre storms out of WWE Survivor Series

Nov 26, 2023 - by James Walsh

“The Scottish Warrior” wasn’t happy at the end of Saturday night.

According to a report at PWInsider Elite, Drew McIntyre stormed off angrily after WWE Survivor Series 2023 went off the air.

The report claims “The Scottish Warrior” stormed out of the ring, marched into the back and slammed his locker room door before putting on a sweater and quickly exiting the AllState Arena seemingly upset.

Apparently McIntyre was so obviously upset about something that it has become a major talking point around the locker room and within the company.

