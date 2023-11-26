Cody on CM Punk: “If he can help with what we’re doing, welcome aboard!”

While his WarGames tag team partner Seth Rollins was not happy to see CM Punk, Cody Rhodes had a different outlook on the return of the very unpredictable former WWE and AEW champion.

In the post-show press conference, Rhodes had a positive tone and looked forward to Punk to see what he brings to the table.

“If he can help with what where we are going and what we’re doing, absolutely…welcome aboard, welcome aboard,” Cody said in his usual meticulous press answers.

“And I have a feeling that the CM Punk that potentially we’re getting is hungry,” Rhodes added. “And that’s the best. That’s the best, when someone’s hungry, when somebody wants it, when it’s real.”

Cody praised WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and WWE President Nick Khan for doing the deal.

“You can ask all the boys and girls till they’re blue in the face, how do you feel? You might get up, you might get down and a wide range of emotions but the first thing is always business,” Cody continued, adding that he feels like everybody wants to be in WWE at the moment.

