CM Punk notes

Nov 26, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Jade Cargill tweeted…..

– CM Punk was third on Google’s daily search trends for Saturday w/over 500,000 searches.

– Via Colin Vassallo: CM Punk left the Allstate Arena yesterday on his own in his Mercedes SUV and his car was mobbed by fans chanting for him. Videos online show Punk stopping his car and acknowledging the fans, even taking a selfie and signed an autograph while in the car as police in front of him then told him to move it.

Fans inside the Allstate Arena chanted for him several times, often very loud, until the surprise return which blew the roof off the place. WWE quickly released a CM Punk t-shirt which is now available on WWE Shop and certainly a hot seller at the WWE Survivor Series Superstore today.

