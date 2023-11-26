Castagnoli and King pick up victories in Continental Classic tournament

The Continental Classic tournament continued on Collision last night with the Blue League taking center stage.

Claudio Castagnoli and Brody King both picked up three points after they successfully defeated Daniel Garcia and Eddie Kingston respectively.

Kingston is pretty much defending both the ROH World and NJPW Strong Openweight titles in this tournament as they will be merged with the Continental Classic title to form the AEW Triple Crown championship.

Castagnoli and King now join Moxley, White, and Strickland with three points each. Bryan Danielson and Andrade El Idolo are the only two remaining without a match so far, with Danielson returning to the ring next Saturday for his first tournament match against Eddie Kingston.

EXCLUSIVE: Daniel Garcia shares his honest thoughts after a tough match against Claudio Castagnoli, on the first night of competition in the #AEWContinentalClassic Blue League on #AEWCollision@garciawrestling pic.twitter.com/5VRNCVzpPv — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 26, 2023

