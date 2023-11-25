WWE files trademarks for ring name

Fightful reports that WWE recently filed a trademark on the ring name of WWE Superstar Alba Fyre on November 21 with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO). The trademark was filed under entertainment services. It had the following description:

Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment

The former NXT UK Women’s Champion and NXT Tag Team Champion was drafted to the SmackDown Roster, along with tag team partner Isla Dawn, earlier this year.

