Update on Ronda Rousey’s ROH appearance

Ronda Rousey’s appearance with ROH was a one time deal, in exchange for AEW talent working Wrestling Revolver, per the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Tony Khan had initially not wanted any of his talent working the Revolver show, as AEW was running Los Angeles the same weekend, but allowed it to happen after Jon Moxley requested the women personally on behalf of Sami Callihan. Khan negotiated the finish, which saw Athena hit Rousey with her ROH Women’s belt, disqualifying herself and “Minion” Billie Starkz.

Rousey agreed to do the Ring of Honor show and team with Shafir in a rematch against Athena and Starkz, which saw Rousey and Marina pick up the victory.

