– Mercedes Moné’s 1st match back will be against Giulia for the New Japan Strong Championship at WrestleKingdom, reports the Wrestling Observer.

Also Mercedes Mone has been granted citizenship in Japan.

– Chris Jericho tweeted…

Beyond ok with it! And whoever doesn’t like it, can go fuck their ass. https://t.co/pmW4H1qwBh — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) November 24, 2023

