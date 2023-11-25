Rhodes and Rollins give away a signed table after Smackdown goes off the air

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins had some fun with the crowd after Smackdown went off the air. Both Superstars, who were super over with the fans, spent several minutes in the ring following the dark match against Judgment Day was over and the the majority of the fans remained in the arena for the show.

Fans kept asking for a table and Rhodes said he’s going to do something that people in the back might not be happy about but he’s going to do it anyway. He asked one of the production people at ringside if there was a table under the ring, and of course, there was a table under the ring.

Rhodes got the table out and he said he’s going to sign it, and the WWE World Heavyweight champion is going to sign it too, and then they are going to give the table to someone in the stands.

As you can expect, the fans went absolutely bananas when Cody kept asking who wants it, as every fan from every corner raised their hands and yelled. Unable to make a decision, Cody then passed the buck to the champion who said as a champ, he should make the decision.

Rollins told Rhodes that last time they were in this city, it was at Hell In A Cell and he didn’t like him very much back then, and he’s not liking him very much now for putting him on the spot.

The champ eventually selected a member of the armed forces who was sitting at ringside and the two delivered the table to him and posed for photos before returning to the back.

