Back-to-back Rampage and Collision live on TNT tonight

AEW is once again facing another rough night tonight with Collision going head-to-head with Survivor Series. History shows that AEW TV suffers the most when going up against WWE PLEs and tonight is likely not to be any different.

AEW will have three hours of action tonight as Rampage starts the party at 7PM ET. The show was bumped from yesterday and will now serve as the lead-in to Collision which starts at 8PM ET in its usual time.

The Continental Classic tournament will continue tonight on Collision with the Blue League taking spotlight. Daniel Garcia vs Claudio Castagnoli and Eddie Kingston vs Brody King are two tournament matches, plus there is also FTR vs The Righteous, Keith Lee vs Lee Moriarty, and House Of Black vs Komander and Gravity. Meanwhile Katsuyori Shibata will defend his ROH Pure title against Wheeler Yuta on Rampage.

