WWE storyline update, and the AEW Full Gear PPV buy numbers

– Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo are expected to join forces with Santos Escobar, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

The original idea for the LWO split was for Wilde & Del Toro to stay with Santos Escobar & feud with Rey Mysterio, Carlito & a 3rd person (probably Dragon Lee).

The Garzas are now the ones who are scheduled at this point to replace Wilde & Del Toro on the Escobar side.

– AEW’s Full Gear event took place at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles and was a success on pay-per-view. The main event featured MJF successfully defending his World Heavyweight Title against Jay White.

According to Dave Meltzer, the show garnered between 122,000 and 140,000 pay-per-view buys. This aligns with Tony Khan’s statement after the event, mentioning that it exceeded 100,000 buys. In comparison to previous shows, the 2022 edition of Full Gear reportedly attracted 140,000 buys.

On the other hand, All Out in September 2023 surpassed 100,000 buys. Khan also revealed that AEW All In in August 2023 did nearly 200,000 buys.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

