Updated WWE Survivor Series PPV card

Here is the updated lineup for Saturday’s Survivor Series:

WWE Survivor Series, Saturday, November 25, 8 p.m. Eastern time on Peacock & WWE Network —

Men’s WarGames match: The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh) & Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes, and Randy Orton

Women’s WarGames match: Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair & Shotzi vs. Damage CTRL (Asuka, Bayley, IYO SKY & Kairi Sane)

WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley defends against Zoey Stark

WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther defends against The Miz

Dragon Lee vs. Santos Escobar

