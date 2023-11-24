Update On Women’s WarGames Match Advantage

Who will have the advantage heading into the Women’s WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series 2023 on Saturday night?

We will find out just moments before the highly-anticipated annual WWE premium live event goes on the air from AllState Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

During this week’s WWE Survivor Series 2023 “go-home” episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, which aired on FS1 instead of FOX this week from the host venue of Saturday’s PLE, AllState Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, an update was given on the #RufflesFanVote poll to determine the Women’s WarGames match advantage.

Michael Cole, Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves noted via commentary during the Charlotte Flair & Becky Lynch vs. Bayley & Asuka women’s tag-team main event on WWE Friday Night SmackDown that the results of the WWE.com/Ruffles “#RufflesFanVote” poll to determine who gets the advantage in the Women’s WarGames match will be revealed during the WWE Survivor Series Kickoff Show pre-show that leads into the PLE.

Make sure to join us here on Saturday night for live WWE Survivor Series 2023 results coverage from Rosemont, Ill.

