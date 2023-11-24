The Survivor Series Superstore opens this morning in Rosemont as thousands of WWE fans descend upon the city for WarGames.

Located at the Chicago Harley-Davidson store at 5490 Park Place, it will open today from 11AM until 7PM, tomorrow from 11AM until 7PM as well, and Sunday from 11AM to 3PM.

Fans will have a chance to shop exclusive WWE Survivor Series merchandise, including replica championship titles, WWE Superstar apparel, collectibles, mini-titles and more.

There will also be three meet and greets starting today at 1PM with Pretty Deadly, tomorrow at 1PM with Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde, and Sunday at Noon with JD McDonagh. All are free and on first-come, first-served basis.

